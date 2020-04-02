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University of California not requiring SAT, ACT scores for 2021 freshmen
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2 views • April 02, 2020
The University of California has decided to ease its admissions process by no longer requiring standardized test scores and some letter grades for a few of its courses due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
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