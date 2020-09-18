© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BLM = Blatant Lying Marxists
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
73 views • September 18, 2020
Its not enough that one of the founders, Patrisse Cullors is a self described Marxist. She and those at the top of BLM conspire against America as witches. As our cities burn and the 2020 election is held to a knife's edge. The founders of BLM are summoning spirits and engaging in rituals that open a door for evil to possess the useful idiots to do their bidding. What had been a closely guarded secret has now been exposed from newly released audio tapes of their dark intentions.
-----------------------
George Soros spends last-minute millions on black and Latino voter turnout efforts in key states
https://rumble.com/vauc21-george-soros-spends-last-minute-millions-on-black-and-latino-voter-turnout-.html?mref=28fgf&;mc=7lyr1
-----------------------
George Soros spends last-minute millions on black and Latino voter turnout efforts in key states
https://rumble.com/vauc21-george-soros-spends-last-minute-millions-on-black-and-latino-voter-turnout-.html?mref=28fgf&;mc=7lyr1
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.