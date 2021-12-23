Bye Bye Guts

To the tune of “Bye Bye Love” by the Everly Brothers

parody by DC Dave

Video by BuelahMan

performed by B'Man and the Buellettes



Bye bye guts

Bye bye manliness

Hello cowardice

I think I’m gonna cry-y



Bye bye guts

Bye bye hardiness

Hello spinelessness

I feel like I could die

Bye bye backbone bye bye



There goes the country we tried to save

We once had freedom when we were brave

They told us tall tales we had to doubt

No one with stature would dare speak out



Bye bye guts

Bye bye manliness

Hello cowardice

I think I’m gonna cry-y



Bye bye guts

Bye bye hardiness

Hello spinelessness

I feel like I could die

Bye bye backbone bye bye



What we are getting’s what you’d expect

From people lacking in self respect

What we are getting is what you see

Folks undeserving to say they’re free



Bye bye guts

Bye bye manliness

Hello cowardice

I think I’m gonna cry-y



Bye bye guts

Bye bye hardiness

Hello spinelessness

I feel like I could die



Bye bye backbone bye bye

Bye bye U.S. goodbye

Bye bye U.S. goodbye