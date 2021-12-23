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Bye Bye Guts
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10 views • December 23, 2021
Bye Bye Guts
To the tune of “Bye Bye Love” by the Everly Brothers
parody by DC Dave
Video by BuelahMan
performed by B'Man and the Buellettes
Bye bye guts
Bye bye manliness
Hello cowardice
I think I’m gonna cry-y
Bye bye guts
Bye bye hardiness
Hello spinelessness
I feel like I could die
Bye bye backbone bye bye
There goes the country we tried to save
We once had freedom when we were brave
They told us tall tales we had to doubt
No one with stature would dare speak out
Bye bye guts
Bye bye manliness
Hello cowardice
I think I’m gonna cry-y
Bye bye guts
Bye bye hardiness
Hello spinelessness
I feel like I could die
Bye bye backbone bye bye
What we are getting’s what you’d expect
From people lacking in self respect
What we are getting is what you see
Folks undeserving to say they’re free
Bye bye guts
Bye bye manliness
Hello cowardice
I think I’m gonna cry-y
Bye bye guts
Bye bye hardiness
Hello spinelessness
I feel like I could die
Bye bye backbone bye bye
Bye bye U.S. goodbye
Bye bye U.S. goodbye
To the tune of “Bye Bye Love” by the Everly Brothers
parody by DC Dave
Video by BuelahMan
performed by B'Man and the Buellettes
Bye bye guts
Bye bye manliness
Hello cowardice
I think I’m gonna cry-y
Bye bye guts
Bye bye hardiness
Hello spinelessness
I feel like I could die
Bye bye backbone bye bye
There goes the country we tried to save
We once had freedom when we were brave
They told us tall tales we had to doubt
No one with stature would dare speak out
Bye bye guts
Bye bye manliness
Hello cowardice
I think I’m gonna cry-y
Bye bye guts
Bye bye hardiness
Hello spinelessness
I feel like I could die
Bye bye backbone bye bye
What we are getting’s what you’d expect
From people lacking in self respect
What we are getting is what you see
Folks undeserving to say they’re free
Bye bye guts
Bye bye manliness
Hello cowardice
I think I’m gonna cry-y
Bye bye guts
Bye bye hardiness
Hello spinelessness
I feel like I could die
Bye bye backbone bye bye
Bye bye U.S. goodbye
Bye bye U.S. goodbye
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