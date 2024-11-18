BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Truth About Hell: The Nature of God's Wrath
5 months ago

In this final installment of our segment on “The Truth About Hell,” we examine an important piece of context which is the nature of God’s wrath. Throughout the bible and especially in the Old Testament, whenever we see pictures of God’s wrath we also see that it is limited and gets dissipated after judgment. In other words, God does not stay angry — and that means that eternal conscious torment is inconsistent with who we know God to be.


00:00 - Introduction & Review

14:39 - God's Wrath is Time Bound

28:14 - Examples of God's Wrath Breaking Out

42:13 - The Choice Between Life & Death

55:59 - CHALLENGE: God Feels Indignation Every Day?

1:06:24 - CHALLENGE: Matthew 10v28 and "Apollumi"

1:30:30 - Simple Guide to Why ECT is False

Keywords
biblegodgospeljesusbible studychristianchristianityfaithscripturebiblicaltheologyscripture study
