The Truth About Hell: The Nature of God's Wrath

In this final installment of our segment on “The Truth About Hell,” we examine an important piece of context which is the nature of God’s wrath. Throughout the bible and especially in the Old Testament, whenever we see pictures of God’s wrath we also see that it is limited and gets dissipated after judgment. In other words, God does not stay angry — and that means that eternal conscious torment is inconsistent with who we know God to be.
00:00 - Introduction & Review
14:39 - God's Wrath is Time Bound
28:14 - Examples of God's Wrath Breaking Out
42:13 - The Choice Between Life & Death
55:59 - CHALLENGE: God Feels Indignation Every Day?
1:06:24 - CHALLENGE: Matthew 10v28 and "Apollumi"
1:30:30 - Simple Guide to Why ECT is False