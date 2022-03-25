© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
El teniente coronel Theresa Long testifica: órdenes forzadas de vacunar a las tropas
Follow
1
Share
Report
51 views • March 25, 2022
El teniente coronel Theresa Long testifica: órdenes forzadas de vacunar a las tropas
fuente en español
https://qanons.code.blog/2021/09/27/declaracion-jurada-de-ltc-theresa-long-md-en-apoyo-de-una-mocion-para-una-orden-de-injuncion-previa-https-t-me-qanons_espana/
--------------------------------
english sources
notaakhirzaman https://notaakhirzaman.com/9723/
The Western Journal https://www.westernjournal.com/military-doctor-testifies-court-high-level-command-ordered-silence-frightening-vaccine-data/
Real Patriots Alerts https://realpatriotalerts.com/military-doctor-testifies-in-court-high-level-command-ordered-her-silence-over-frightening-vaccine-data/
NutriTruth https://www.nutritruth.org/single-post/military-doctor-attests-she-was-ordered-to-cover-up-wave-of-injuries-following-covid-19-vaccine-regi
Investor Village https://www.investorvillage.com/smbd.asp?mb=1373&;mn=61996&pt=msg&mid=23062262
SGT Report https://www.sgtreport.com/2022/03/military-doctor-testifies-under-oath-that-superiors-ordered-her-not-to-discuss-injuries-after-covid-vaccines/
fuente en español
https://qanons.code.blog/2021/09/27/declaracion-jurada-de-ltc-theresa-long-md-en-apoyo-de-una-mocion-para-una-orden-de-injuncion-previa-https-t-me-qanons_espana/
--------------------------------
english sources
notaakhirzaman https://notaakhirzaman.com/9723/
The Western Journal https://www.westernjournal.com/military-doctor-testifies-court-high-level-command-ordered-silence-frightening-vaccine-data/
Real Patriots Alerts https://realpatriotalerts.com/military-doctor-testifies-in-court-high-level-command-ordered-her-silence-over-frightening-vaccine-data/
NutriTruth https://www.nutritruth.org/single-post/military-doctor-attests-she-was-ordered-to-cover-up-wave-of-injuries-following-covid-19-vaccine-regi
Investor Village https://www.investorvillage.com/smbd.asp?mb=1373&;mn=61996&pt=msg&mid=23062262
SGT Report https://www.sgtreport.com/2022/03/military-doctor-testifies-under-oath-that-superiors-ordered-her-not-to-discuss-injuries-after-covid-vaccines/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.