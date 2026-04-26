Iran showcases seized vessel, flaunts full control of strait

Footage aired on Iranian state TV shows the Greek-operated Epaminondas tanker, which was captured by the IRGC.

The presenter states that the tanker will remain in Iranian custody until all legal issues are resolved.

Adding, from yesterday's news:

The US Navy destroyer USS Rafael Peralta intercepted the Iranian tanker M/T HERBY in the Indian Ocean as part of the blockade of Iranian ports.

The vessel was returning to Iran from Indonesia, having delivered two million barrels of oil.

Adding, from photos of Govt documents, dated 10/19/2020, the following was written about this at Geopolitics_Prime:

🚨 Jared Kushner acting for Mossad – FBI report

A recently highlighted FBI document claims that Jared Kushner is linked to Mossad and is carrying out Israeli interests to influence the United States.

👉 According to the report, Kushner took control of operations connected to Jeffrey Epstein and used his influence to shape political, financial, and strategic decisions in the US.

The three-page document exposes ties between Kushner, Epstein, and various international actors, suggesting that Kushner’s role may have extended beyond political advisory into international intelligence and influence operations, raising questions about foreign influence over US officials.





@geopolitics_prime



