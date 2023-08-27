Create New Account
He Yeshua Hamashiach, YHWH, Jesus Christ is resurrected and is alive!
Evangelical Endtime Machine
Published Yesterday

Verily, it was prophetically foretold by the LORD himself, and the haters also knew it, the chief priests and the Pharisees, and they did all they could to keep the tomb shut with a heavy stone, and they had strong guards of soldiers before the tomb, but they could not stop the LORD! Hallelujah! What a testimony!

You can help this official registrated ministry of God  bye sponsoring the website and help on this way to spread the gospel and help the needy, go to the website of the ministry via the link www.evangelicalendtimemachine.com



Published on August 24, 2023

Please share and do not change © BC

