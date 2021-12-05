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How'd They Know This In August, Fences In Stores, Gates Had Game Called Omikron, Bomb Up His Bum
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420 views • December 05, 2021
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Sources used in video:
How did they know this back in August - https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-08-17/s-africa-sees-covid-19-fourth-wave-starting-in-early-december
or - https://www.bloombergquint.com/coronavirus-outbreak/s-africa-sees-covid-19-fourth-wave-starting-in-early-december
or - https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/south-africa-sees-covid-19-fourth-wave-starting-in-early-december-1.1641028
More lies from fuckhead fauci - https://pandemic.news/2021-12-01-fauci-covid-jabs-tweaked-stop-omicron-variant.html#
Austria puts up a fence in supermarket - https://www.newswars.com/berlin-wall-of-covid-supermarkets-in-austria-fence-off-vaxxed-from-unvaxxed/
Bill Gates had a game called Omikron in 1999 - https://humansarefree.com/2021/12/bill-gates-had-a-game-created-for-windows-called-omikron-in-1999-about-demons-pretending-to-be-human-in-order-to-harvest-their-souls.html
Legend in Australia singing to the cops, from Blake - https://generaldispatch.whatfinger.com/this-legend-sings-to-these-aussie-pigs-lol-would-be-humor-except-this-is-reality-in-australia/
Australian quarantine, "It doesn't have to make sense" - https://www.louderwithcrowder.com/quarantine-camp-26-year-old?utm_source=lwc-trending&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=LWC-Trending%202021-12-03
Time to start panicking, they said you shouldn't - https://www.bbc.com/news/world-59526252
Lisbon court rules only 0.9% actually died of covid - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/lisbon-court-rules-only-0.9-of-verified-cases-in-portugal-died-of-covid-only-152-instead-of-the-17000-claimed/
You're only an illegal immigrant if you commit a felony, like rape - https://patriotfetch.com/2021/12/stop-joe-federal-appeals-court-blocks-bidens-sanctuary-policy/
Man tries the ol fake arm trick, gets busted - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/italian-man-gets-busted-using-fake-arm-try-circumvent-covid-vaccine/
Did you know about winter vagina - https://nypost.com/2021/11/16/cold-weather-can-cause-winter-vagina-and-its-bad-news-for-your-sex-life/
Babylon Bee sums up Smollett case - https://babylonbee.com/news/mirror-brought-into-courtroom-so-jussie-smollett-can-face-his-attackers
Man slips and falls and a bomb goes up his ass, from Tony - https://www.indy100.com/news/bomb-disposal-shell-gloucester-hospital-wwii-b1969263
History of my favorite word, from James - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FvPbxZmZxZ8
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1466311752547647490
SAFETY MASK/SAFETY DANCE PARODY, From Charles - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mF_EnrtHkSA
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
How did they know this back in August - https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-08-17/s-africa-sees-covid-19-fourth-wave-starting-in-early-december
or - https://www.bloombergquint.com/coronavirus-outbreak/s-africa-sees-covid-19-fourth-wave-starting-in-early-december
or - https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/south-africa-sees-covid-19-fourth-wave-starting-in-early-december-1.1641028
More lies from fuckhead fauci - https://pandemic.news/2021-12-01-fauci-covid-jabs-tweaked-stop-omicron-variant.html#
Austria puts up a fence in supermarket - https://www.newswars.com/berlin-wall-of-covid-supermarkets-in-austria-fence-off-vaxxed-from-unvaxxed/
Bill Gates had a game called Omikron in 1999 - https://humansarefree.com/2021/12/bill-gates-had-a-game-created-for-windows-called-omikron-in-1999-about-demons-pretending-to-be-human-in-order-to-harvest-their-souls.html
Legend in Australia singing to the cops, from Blake - https://generaldispatch.whatfinger.com/this-legend-sings-to-these-aussie-pigs-lol-would-be-humor-except-this-is-reality-in-australia/
Australian quarantine, "It doesn't have to make sense" - https://www.louderwithcrowder.com/quarantine-camp-26-year-old?utm_source=lwc-trending&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=LWC-Trending%202021-12-03
Time to start panicking, they said you shouldn't - https://www.bbc.com/news/world-59526252
Lisbon court rules only 0.9% actually died of covid - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/lisbon-court-rules-only-0.9-of-verified-cases-in-portugal-died-of-covid-only-152-instead-of-the-17000-claimed/
You're only an illegal immigrant if you commit a felony, like rape - https://patriotfetch.com/2021/12/stop-joe-federal-appeals-court-blocks-bidens-sanctuary-policy/
Man tries the ol fake arm trick, gets busted - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/italian-man-gets-busted-using-fake-arm-try-circumvent-covid-vaccine/
Did you know about winter vagina - https://nypost.com/2021/11/16/cold-weather-can-cause-winter-vagina-and-its-bad-news-for-your-sex-life/
Babylon Bee sums up Smollett case - https://babylonbee.com/news/mirror-brought-into-courtroom-so-jussie-smollett-can-face-his-attackers
Man slips and falls and a bomb goes up his ass, from Tony - https://www.indy100.com/news/bomb-disposal-shell-gloucester-hospital-wwii-b1969263
History of my favorite word, from James - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FvPbxZmZxZ8
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1466311752547647490
SAFETY MASK/SAFETY DANCE PARODY, From Charles - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mF_EnrtHkSA
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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