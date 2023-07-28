Create New Account
ICE CUBE AND TUCKER GO VIRAL OVER VACCINE CHOICE
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
Rapper and actor, Ice Cube, had a revealing conversion recently on Tucker on Twitter, about the backlash he received from Hollywood for turning down a $9 Million paycheck for not taking the COVID-19 vaccine.  His honest and eloquent answer to why he stuck to his convictions, has gone viral.


#IceCube #TuckerOnTwitter


