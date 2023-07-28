ICE CUBE AND TUCKER GO VIRAL OVER VACCINE CHOICE

Rapper and actor, Ice Cube, had a revealing conversion recently on Tucker on Twitter, about the backlash he received from Hollywood for turning down a $9 Million paycheck for not taking the COVID-19 vaccine. His honest and eloquent answer to why he stuck to his convictions, has gone viral.
#IceCube #TuckerOnTwitter
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.