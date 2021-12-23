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Cabal leaders go to Antarctica to surrender to Extraterrestrials & Earth
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394 views • December 23, 2021
News has recently emerged of global elites (aka cabal) going to Antarctica for a secret meeting. We know from public tweets that Claus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum, and Cristina Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank attended a secret Antarctica meeting. Two others present were Brad Garlinghouse and David Schwartz, respectively the President and Chief Technical Officer of Ripple Labs, a computer software company specializing in online payment systems.
This is an audio version of an article posted on Exopolitics.org on December 16. For links and references go to: https://exopolitics.org/cabal-leaders-go-to-antarctica-to-surrender-to-extraterrestrials-earth-alliance/
I wish to thank Elena Danaan for permission to publicly release Thor Han’s messages. Her website is https://www.elenadanaan.com/
This is an audio version of an article posted on Exopolitics.org on December 16. For links and references go to: https://exopolitics.org/cabal-leaders-go-to-antarctica-to-surrender-to-extraterrestrials-earth-alliance/
I wish to thank Elena Danaan for permission to publicly release Thor Han’s messages. Her website is https://www.elenadanaan.com/
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