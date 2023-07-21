Create New Account
Archbishop Viganò: Our Lady Warned Of ‘Great Apostasy’, WWIII
Published 16 hours ago

John-Henry Westen


July 20, 2023


Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò previously discussed with LifeSite the history of the apparitions of Our Lady in Civitavecchia, Italy which took place 25 years ago. During these miraculous events, Our Lady referred back to her apparitions and messages in Fatima, and she warned that Satan is out to destroy the family. Additionally, Our Lady spoke about the apostasy in the Church, the darkness that overshadows Rome, the need to consecrate Italy to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, and a third world war following the apostasy.


Read more: https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/archbishop-vigano-our-lady-warned-of-great-apostasy-in-church-followed-by-risk-of-world-war-iii


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v30186y-archbishop-vigan-our-lady-warned-of-great-apostasy-wwiii.html

satanitalyworld warvirgin marywwiiiarchbishopfatimaviganoapparitionsour ladydestroy the familyimmaculate heart of marygreat apostasycivitavecchiadarkness in romeconsecrate italy

