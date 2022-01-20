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after hundreds and hundreds of requests asking how i am and what happened recently during my illness and subsequent hosptial stay, here is an update and the truth about what actually happened.
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211 views • January 20, 2022
Hi guys
after hundreds and hundreds of requests asking how i am and what happened recently during my illness and subsequent hosptial stay, here is an update and the truth about what actually happened.
Can you please get it shared far and wide so all these people know the truth spoken from my lips and not the bullshit Gates fed media scumbags.
As always, thankyou in advance guys for your support - it is really humbling.
with love
John x
after hundreds and hundreds of requests asking how i am and what happened recently during my illness and subsequent hosptial stay, here is an update and the truth about what actually happened.
Can you please get it shared far and wide so all these people know the truth spoken from my lips and not the bullshit Gates fed media scumbags.
As always, thankyou in advance guys for your support - it is really humbling.
with love
John x
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