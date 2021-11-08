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Monday November 8th: Marks the Three Year Anniversary of Travis Scott's 'Astroworld' Fire Festival and Satan's Paradise Camp Fire
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472 views • November 08, 2021
This video is an introduction to my main video available on my YouTube channel. Here is the link. https://youtu.be/TbpFJZKwz_A
We have a busy week coming up here on troubled Planet Earth. Monday November 8th is the third anniversary of the Paradise, California Camp Fire and it is also the third anniversary of Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival. We take a look at both of these morbid anniversaries and we also look at the recent demons that we are catching coming out of the Cumbre Vieja La Palma Volcano. Thursday November 11th is 'Remembrance Day' here in Canada and Veteran's Day in the USA and there are many people that are seeing something nasty coming our way on that day of reflection. Either way we are min for a wild week, I believe.
We have a busy week coming up here on troubled Planet Earth. Monday November 8th is the third anniversary of the Paradise, California Camp Fire and it is also the third anniversary of Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival. We take a look at both of these morbid anniversaries and we also look at the recent demons that we are catching coming out of the Cumbre Vieja La Palma Volcano. Thursday November 11th is 'Remembrance Day' here in Canada and Veteran's Day in the USA and there are many people that are seeing something nasty coming our way on that day of reflection. Either way we are min for a wild week, I believe.
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