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FALSE FLAG Watch the black guy dumping blood on the ground with his backpack after setting off a smoke bomb
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1723 views • April 13, 2022
82C Army.
Watch the black guy dumping blood on the ground with his backpack after setting off a smoke bomb. Another CIA distraction away from the Russian take down of the underground facilities in Muriopol. The laptop from hell and DUMBS are being pushed off by yet ANOTHER distraction.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v10rcev-false-flag-actors-at-subway-shooting.html
Watch the black guy dumping blood on the ground with his backpack after setting off a smoke bomb. Another CIA distraction away from the Russian take down of the underground facilities in Muriopol. The laptop from hell and DUMBS are being pushed off by yet ANOTHER distraction.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v10rcev-false-flag-actors-at-subway-shooting.html
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