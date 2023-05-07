COVIDISM: Contagious Deception – Part 3 - Vaccine Frenzy - 2023 Documentary

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MIRRORED
April 20th 2023
https://healthimpactnews.com/2023/new-2023-documentary-premiere-covidism-contagious-deception/
"Covidism: Contagious Deception" is the most comprehensive documentary on Covid-19, thoroughly analyzing both the scientific and political aspects of the crisis.
"Covidism: Contagious Deception" was written and produced by Bonum Vincit (pseudonym) - a Bulgarian independent film producer who would like to remain anonymous.
This is Part 3 - The COVID-19 Vaccine
Part 3 is a deep dive into the topic of Covid-19 vaccines, detailing the plethora of scientific evidence for their unsafe and ineffective nature, while exposing the deceptive tactics of manipulating the statistics.