Michigan Governor threats to Arrest says ANY protester brandishing a firearm!!

Protestors in Michigan planning to rally at the state Capitol on Thursday are being warned that if they bring firearms to the event they will be arrested.



The warnings come after several members of the groups planning on attending the rally called for the assassination of Governor Gretchen Whitmer which saw one man writing: 'Can we please just take up a collection for an assassin to put that woman from Michigan down.'



On Monday, Whitmer said she respected people's rights to protest but was becoming 'increasingly concerned about the violent nature of the comments being made' and the 'extreme rhetoric already connected to Thursday's rally.'

She has requested that if people decide to protest that they wear masks and practice social distancing.

On Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey said that despite a longstanding rule that Michiganders with permits can bring weapons into the Capitol, 'anyone brandishing them in such a way as to intimidate or threaten anyone else should be properly handcuffed, properly taken in and fingerprinted.

'Law enforcement needs to take this upon their own hands,' Shirkey said. 'When those brandishing activities occur, they need to be addressed and I'm calling on the attorney general and the governor to do so with the cooperation of the Michigan State Police.'



There have also been suggestions that Michigan State Police will back up the governor's orders on social distancing and could hand out legal citations to those breaking guidelines.