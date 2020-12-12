Galactic Bubbles Are Infinity and Summer Snowfall is the Future

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Sub to MINI ICE AGE CONVERSATIONS Youtube : 🔵 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5p87fbs9FHaYcCjKuKcA5Q
DOWN LOAD (MIAC) MINI ICE AGE CONVERSATIONS PODCASTS here --- Libsyn: 🔵 https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/
●▬▬▬ ADAPT 2030 MEMBERS ONLY Climate Preparedness Channels ▬▬▬●
https://www.patreon.com/adapt2030
https://www.subscribestar.com/adapt-2030
Tip Jar via - https://www.paypal.me/adapt2030
●▬▬▬ ADAPT 2030 Newsletter ▬▬▬●
https://www.oilseedcrops.org/global-co...
***SUPPORT ADAPT 2030 by VISITING OUR SPONSORS***
🔵 My Patriot Supply Two Week Food Supply with 92 servings
https://www.foodwithadapt2030.com
🔵 True Leaf Market Heirloom Seeds
https://www.pjtra.com/t/SkNITkxPS0xDR0xPRkdLQ0dLSUdOSw
🔵 ADAPT 2030 Amazon Store: Grand Solar Minimum Preparedness
Hand Cranked Grain Mill https://amzn.to/3qameR9
●▬▬▬ PODCAST Mini Ice Age Conversations ▬▬▬●
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/mini-ice-age-conversations-adapt-2030/id1200142326
Libsyn: https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/adapt-2030
LIVE BROADCAST Revolution Radio (Studio A)
Thursday Nights 10 PM to Midnight E.S.T.
Freedomslips.com
●▬▬▬ Social ▬▬▬●
MINDS https://minds.com/ADAPT2030
GAB https://gab.ai/adapt2030
STEEMIT https://steemit.com/@adapt2030
MEDIUM https://medium.com/@globalcooling
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/adapt2030
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/dazy7AcOSOdz/
●▬▬▬ AV Content ▬▬▬●
Created & Produced by David DuByne
https://www.oilseedcrops.org