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The US is Parking Missiles on The Porch of Our House ~ Vladmir Putin
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40 views • March 06, 2022
Just like Russia did in The 60's in Cuba, The U.S and Nato have done in the past few years in Ukraine !
What ever Happened to Hunter Biden and his Corrupt Financial Dealings with Ukraine or the Statement made by the perverted Joe Biden about his son's company he was working for and the Prosecutor Joe Biden Went After so Hunter could continue to Get Money Funneled to himself ?
Marvel not when you see Violent Perverting of Justice & Judgment throughout the World !!
There Will be A GREAT WHITE THRONE JUDGMENT in The END !!!
https://thefinalwitness.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS
What ever Happened to Hunter Biden and his Corrupt Financial Dealings with Ukraine or the Statement made by the perverted Joe Biden about his son's company he was working for and the Prosecutor Joe Biden Went After so Hunter could continue to Get Money Funneled to himself ?
Marvel not when you see Violent Perverting of Justice & Judgment throughout the World !!
There Will be A GREAT WHITE THRONE JUDGMENT in The END !!!
https://thefinalwitness.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS
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