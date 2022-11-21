At First It Was Wayfair, Now It's Walmart

A couple years ago, shoppers on the online website Wayfair began to notice a pattern between the names on extremely high priced products sold on the site & names of the children on the Missing Persons database were coincidencently the same.
Now it seems the pattern is being repeated on the Walmart website.
Are people reading too much into this or do you think there is something that needs to be looked into further?
