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5 Things that Eastern Europeans must know about the Netherlands
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104 views • December 12, 2020
https://www.nielsenreport.org ✅ 5 Things that Eastern Europeans must know about the Netherlands ✅
During the last couple of years, the Dutch political elite has made it their goal to try to undermine the Polish and the Hungarian people. The Poles and the Hungarians do not want multiculturalism, and therefore the Dutch political elite feels like it is their mission to change this.
When attacking the Poles and the Hungarian the Dutch politicians are always talking about concepts such as 'democratic values', 'human rights', 'women's rights', 'academic freedom' and 'european values'.
However, does the Netherlands itself live up to these values? Aren't the Dutch politicians really as morally clean as they claim to be?
#netherlands #poland #hungary
Paul Nielsen
Website: https://www.nielsenreport.org/
Minds Profile: https://www.minds.com/PaulNielsen
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pltbqxct9rdy/
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/paulnielsen
Donate: https://streamlabs.com/paulnielsen1
During the last couple of years, the Dutch political elite has made it their goal to try to undermine the Polish and the Hungarian people. The Poles and the Hungarians do not want multiculturalism, and therefore the Dutch political elite feels like it is their mission to change this.
When attacking the Poles and the Hungarian the Dutch politicians are always talking about concepts such as 'democratic values', 'human rights', 'women's rights', 'academic freedom' and 'european values'.
However, does the Netherlands itself live up to these values? Aren't the Dutch politicians really as morally clean as they claim to be?
#netherlands #poland #hungary
Paul Nielsen
Website: https://www.nielsenreport.org/
Minds Profile: https://www.minds.com/PaulNielsen
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pltbqxct9rdy/
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/paulnielsen
Donate: https://streamlabs.com/paulnielsen1
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