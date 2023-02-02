EPOCH TV | New Push for 'Oral Vaccines' to Vaccinate People Using Food

EPOCH TV | Cross Roads with Joshua Philipp

New Push for 'Oral Vaccines' to Vaccinate People Using Food; 23 Percent Sales Tax May End Income Tax

There is a new push to vaccinate people using food. The programs and experiments on “oral vaccines” are described in scientific papers, and represent what some believe is the future of vaccines. The products can be grown through bioengineered vegetables and have the effect of administering a vaccine when consumed.





Meanwhile, with tax season here again and with America now hitting its debt ceiling, representatives are debating whether the American budget and tax system should be reformed. Republicans are now pushing to abolish both the IRS and income tax, and want a new 23 percent sales tax in its place.





In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp, we’ll discuss these stories and others, and answer questions from the audience.