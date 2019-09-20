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Amazon 'climate pledge', Trump punishes San Francisco over homeless crisis
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11 views • September 20, 2019
Former EPA official Mandy Gunasekara weighs in on Amazon's announcement as well as whether the private sector is better suited than the government to help the environment. The Bulls & Bears panel weighs in on Trump hitting San Francisco with a pollution violation over their homelessness issue.
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