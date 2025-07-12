BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: Holy Sabbath Prayer: Deuteronomy 6:4-7, 20250712
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
27 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
3 views • 1 day ago

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, Holy Father, and JEHOVAH TSIDKENU, the LORD JEHOVAH my RIGHTEOUSNESS in Jeremiah 23:6; 33:16! I Shall Love You with All My Heart, With All My Soul, With All My Strength, And With All My Mind!

Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for the once and for all Atoning Passover Sacrifice of Death that Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ, the King of Glory, the Prince of Peace, my Emmanuel, and JEHOVAH, who is always with me, paid at Calvary to redeem me over 2000 years ago!

Also, thank You, Heavenly Father for Your Holy Spirit’s fruit of obedient fear and love for You, my EL-ELYON, the MOST HIGH JEHOVAH, and the essence of all Your statutes and commandments that I declare now:

4 “O my ALMIGHTY JEHOVAH, my EL-SHADDAI, the LORD JEHOVAH, You are the One and Only Savior! 

And I shall love You, the LORD my JEHOVAH TSIDKENU, the LORD my RIGHTEOUSNESS with all my heart, with all my soul, and with all my might.

And these Scriptures, which You, Holy Father have commanded me this day, shall be in my heart.

 And I shall teach them diligently unto my family and friends, and shalt talk of them when I sit in my house, and when I walk by the way, when I ride in a vehicle, when I lie down, when I rise up, when I text or call them over the telephone, Facetime, WhatsApp, MS Teams, or Zoom them. Amen!

Thank You for answering my humble prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen!

Keywords
friendsfamilyhousejehovahscriptureslieuptalkridefacetimewaycallwhatsappteachtextzoomtelephonevehiclealmightywalkrisecommandsitdiligentlyms teams
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy