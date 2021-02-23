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23-20 Keep Off Me!
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91 views • February 23, 2021
The end of the American Way of Life is just around the corner. If we don't stand up and say no to what's coming, they WILL usher in their twisted new form of communism and then it will be too late. DO NOT LET THEM TALK YOU INTO TURNING IN YOUR GUNS, DO NOT LET THEM DISARM THE AMERICAN PEOPLE.
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