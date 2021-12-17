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The new Cross on the chest of the pope Francis
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106 views • December 17, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CWeIYrY5U_Q | The pope Francis has nothing to do with Christianity, even less with Orthodox Christianity. He is nothing more than an apostate and, according to the prophet father Elpidios, he is the false prophet that will bring the anti-Christ to the world's light.
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