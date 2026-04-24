LIVE! From The Autism Health Summit, Science Studies Fail Review, Healthy School Lunch, Sanders Aligns with Kennedy, Surprise Special Guests! - The RSB Show 4-24-26

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TODAY ON THE ROBERT SCOTT BELL SHOW: LIVE! From The Autism Health Summit, Science Studies Fail Review, Healthy School Lunch, Sanders Aligns with Kennedy, Processed Foods Raise Arthritis, EPA Pesticide Board Stacked, Ultra Processed Food Brain, WHO Vaccine Authority Push, Monkeys Choose Dirt Over UPF, and MORE! https://robertscottbell.com/published-science-studies-fail-review-healthy-lunch-school-programs-sanders-aligns-with-kennedy-processed-foods-raise-arthritis-risk-epa-pesticide-board-stacked-ultra-processed-foods-brain-disrup/