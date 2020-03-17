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Psalm 91 - Under The Shadow Of The Almighty Jesus Christ. Are vaccines the solution to coronavirus?
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24 views • March 17, 2020
Are you under the shadow of the Almighty - Jesus Christ ? Psalm 91 gives us the assurance that God will protect His people during the "coronavirus" and any other future global "disease". Are vaccines the ideal solution for such diseases?
This video explores the following:
1) What does it mean to be "under His wings" ?
2) What happened at Creation ?
3) How do we prosper and be in good health ?
4) Can God heal any disease or sickness ?
5) What principles cause disease ?
6) Do drugs cure ?
7) What are "sorceries" ?
8) Is there a Vaccination Agenda ?
9) Is 5G 60 Ghz technology negatively affecting health ?
10) Why does the GAVI Vaccine Alliance want to vaccine 300 million children between 2021 to 2015 ?
11) What does Bill Gates, the Pope, Prince Philip and Hilary Clinton have in common ?
12) What are the effects of vaccines on human health ?
13) Will the US National Day of Prayers lead to a National Sunday law in the future ?
14) Psalm 91 - our hope in Jesus Christ.
For further information on health and the global vaccine agenda, click here - https://ministryofhealing.org/2015/02... .
The Lancet article - "mounting scientific evidence suggests that prolonged exposure to radio frequency electromagnetic radiation has serious biological and health effects" (i.e. mobile phones, Wi-Fi, higher frequencies such as 5G etc.): https://www.thelancet.com/journals/la... .
Physicians for Safe technology - https://mdsafetech.org/2019/07/20/the...
Dr Priyanka (Pri) Bandara on electromagnetic radiation and 5G on health - https://www.itnj.org/blog/2019/12/10/...
GAVI, The Vaccine Alliance - https://www.gavi.org/
This video explores the following:
1) What does it mean to be "under His wings" ?
2) What happened at Creation ?
3) How do we prosper and be in good health ?
4) Can God heal any disease or sickness ?
5) What principles cause disease ?
6) Do drugs cure ?
7) What are "sorceries" ?
8) Is there a Vaccination Agenda ?
9) Is 5G 60 Ghz technology negatively affecting health ?
10) Why does the GAVI Vaccine Alliance want to vaccine 300 million children between 2021 to 2015 ?
11) What does Bill Gates, the Pope, Prince Philip and Hilary Clinton have in common ?
12) What are the effects of vaccines on human health ?
13) Will the US National Day of Prayers lead to a National Sunday law in the future ?
14) Psalm 91 - our hope in Jesus Christ.
For further information on health and the global vaccine agenda, click here - https://ministryofhealing.org/2015/02... .
The Lancet article - "mounting scientific evidence suggests that prolonged exposure to radio frequency electromagnetic radiation has serious biological and health effects" (i.e. mobile phones, Wi-Fi, higher frequencies such as 5G etc.): https://www.thelancet.com/journals/la... .
Physicians for Safe technology - https://mdsafetech.org/2019/07/20/the...
Dr Priyanka (Pri) Bandara on electromagnetic radiation and 5G on health - https://www.itnj.org/blog/2019/12/10/...
GAVI, The Vaccine Alliance - https://www.gavi.org/
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