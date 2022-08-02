IF YOU ARE ALONE IN THE SAME ROOM AS A SENIOR POLITICIAN YOU CAN THEN SCAN THEIR BODY FOR ILLEGAL BLUETOOTH SIGNALS.

In order to scan the body of a human being for illegal implants use an android smart phone and go to settings, then system, then 'about phone' and then go to 'build number'. Tap on 'build number' approximately seven times and developer options will open up. Then scroll down to USB debugging and switch it on. Then download a bluetooth scannar and a GPS positioning app on to your phone. Then you can scan anybody you wish for illegal implants. If they are implanted they will have bluetooth mac addresses coming up on your phone if they are within ten feet from you. If they walk away the bluetooth mac addresses will disappear off your phone screen. If they then walk towards you the bluetooth mac addresses will reappear on your screen. That is proof that they have been illegally implanted, possibly by means of illegal injections.