© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This American’s mom just died and was going through her paperwork
Her mom and dad paid in roughly $1 million combined into social security throughout their lives
Her dad died before he could collect, her mom only collected for 4 years at 32k per year
They got back $128,000 combined from social security before they both died after paying in a million
This is a scam