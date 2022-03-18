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Super Hero G^yness! YT Kept Turning Off the Comments the First Time I Uploaded This! [17.03.2022]
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21 views • March 18, 2022
Marvel Studios Ms Marvel Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ha4AtUV7ivQ
Predictive Programming (MKultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Mass Psychosis: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Mass+Psychosis&;t=h_&ia=web
Cognitive Dissonance: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=cognitive+dissonance&;t=h_&ia=web
Pinned by Call For An Uprising
My apologies. The last time I uploaded this video youtube blocked the comments.
I continually edited it to ALLOW COMMENTS, and it kept going back to no comments allowed.
This is one of their tactics to sabotage channels.
Obviously people don't like to watch videos they cant comment on so this is what they do.
Hey Youtube Algorithm are you listening?
Go sit on a chainsaw.
3,140 Views mar 17, 2022
Call For An Uprising
57.4K subscribers
https://youtu.be/zdrT_YVIJC4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQ_KZAsNDb8y2dkjHW98gVg
Predictive Programming (MKultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Mass Psychosis: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Mass+Psychosis&;t=h_&ia=web
Cognitive Dissonance: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=cognitive+dissonance&;t=h_&ia=web
Pinned by Call For An Uprising
My apologies. The last time I uploaded this video youtube blocked the comments.
I continually edited it to ALLOW COMMENTS, and it kept going back to no comments allowed.
This is one of their tactics to sabotage channels.
Obviously people don't like to watch videos they cant comment on so this is what they do.
Hey Youtube Algorithm are you listening?
Go sit on a chainsaw.
3,140 Views mar 17, 2022
Call For An Uprising
57.4K subscribers
https://youtu.be/zdrT_YVIJC4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQ_KZAsNDb8y2dkjHW98gVg
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