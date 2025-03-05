Funeral of a 19-Year-Old Martyr

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The people of Nablus honored 19-year-old martyr Adel Bashkar from Askar Camp, laying him to rest in the camp cemetery after being shot by the occupation forces during their raid on the camp.
Interview: Moatasem Bashkar, uncle of the martyr.
Reporting: faris odeh
Filmed: 16/02/2025
