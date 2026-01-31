BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Your First 10 Customers
thefoxpreneurfiles
thefoxpreneurfiles
1 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
37 views • 23 hours ago

Your First 10 Customers


Most new creators imagine their first customers arriving in a rush — a post goes viral, strangers flood in, word spreads, and sales roll in overnight.

It’s a beautiful fantasy.

But is it how it really works?


------------------------------------------


🔔 If you liked this video, please LIKE, COMMENT, and SUBSCRIBE for more videos! 🌿💙


You can also support the Channel.

https://www.etsy.com/shop/ThistlefoxN...


Sign Up For the Newsletter! https://foxpreneurfiles.substack.com/

Check the Website: https://thistlefoxfiles.com/


------------------------------------------


#smallbusiness #smallbusinessgrowth #smallbusinessidea #smallbusinessowner #smallbusinessideas #smallbusinesstips #smallbusinesssupport #smallbusinessmarketing #smallbusinessowners



Keywords
small businesssmall business ownersmall business ideassmall business ownerssmall business marketingsmall business tipssmall business growthsmall business ideasmall business support
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Decentralized Dawn: Humanity&#8217;s awakening and survival against the digital overlords

Decentralized Dawn: Humanity’s awakening and survival against the digital overlords

Kevin Hughes
Trump says Putin agreed to one-week halt in attacks on Kyiv amid deep freeze

Trump says Putin agreed to one-week halt in attacks on Kyiv amid deep freeze

Laura Harris
A new dependency: EU confronts energy vulnerability amid Greenland rift

A new dependency: EU confronts energy vulnerability amid Greenland rift

Willow Tohi
Congress strikes deal to avert shutdown, delays DHS funding fight

Congress strikes deal to avert shutdown, delays DHS funding fight

Belle Carter
AI Revolutionaries: How Artificial Intelligence Can Make Tyrannical Government Obsolete

AI Revolutionaries: How Artificial Intelligence Can Make Tyrannical Government Obsolete

Mike Adams
Why Trump&#8217;s War on Iran Would Shatter U.S. Military Readiness and Trigger Global Collapse

Why Trump’s War on Iran Would Shatter U.S. Military Readiness and Trigger Global Collapse

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy