Do you believe that He is going to take you away?

FacebookTwitterEmailShare





By faith, Enoch was taken away, so that he wouldn’t see death, and he was not found, because God translated him. For he has had testimony given to him that before his translation he had been well pleasing to God.

You can help this official registrated ministry of God bye sponsoring the website and help on this way to spread the gospel and help the needy, go to the website of the ministry via the link www.evangelicalendtimemachine.com







Published on October 4, 2023 by ocgng

Please share and do not change © BC