Create New Account
Do you believe that He is going to take you away?
channel image
Evangelical Endtime Machine
21 Subscribers
44 views
Published Yesterday

Do you believe that He is going to take you away?

FacebookTwitterEmailShare

By faith, Enoch was taken away, so that he wouldn’t see death, and he was not found, because God translated him. For he has had testimony given to him that before his translation he had been well pleasing to God.

You can help this official registrated ministry of God  bye sponsoring the website and help on this way to spread the gospel and help the needy, go to the website of the ministry via the link www.evangelicalendtimemachine.com


Published on October 4, 2023 by ocgng

Please share and do not change © BC

Keywords
godheavenrapturemessageby faithenoch was taken awayso that he would not see deathand he was not foundbecause god translated himfor he has had testimony given to him that before his translation he had been well pleasing to god

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket