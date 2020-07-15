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Obey Evil Governments?? New Romans 13 Analysis, & Stark Differences Between Old vs. New Translations
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81 views • July 15, 2020
Romans 13:1-7 is ubiquitously believed to claim that we are to obey all governments, which would lead to the conclusion that that even includes the satanic governments, such as Hitler's Reich, and where God sent those (satanic) governments to rule humans because those governments are faithful. Obviously that makes no sense at all, and this video contains analysis comparing the old (KJV, Darby, YLT, etc.) translations of Romans 13:1-7 vs. the newer ones (NASB, NIV, etc.), where surprising and strange differences between the two are found, where the older translations are found to show that Romans 13:1-7 is actually about GOD's power, not human government power, and where its shown that the new translations are wrong, since the newer translations are not in agreement with the usage of Greek and Latin words at the time of the writing of the Letter to the Romans.
My website is http://praiseandlove.net
My website is http://praiseandlove.net
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