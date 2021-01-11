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THE LINK BETWEEN COVID – MALARIA - MICROPARASITES
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317 views • January 11, 2021
In this video we discuss why the most promising medications for COVID-19, such as Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine, are Anti-PARASITICAL drugs and NOT Antivirals. Does this tell us sth. about the nature of viruses? Find out!
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