Rhodiola: The High Performance Biohacker’s Herb

This adaptogenic herbal stimulant has been used as an energy-boosting agent in Russia and China for centuries. It balances the autonomic nervous system, enhancing stress-management capacity along with empowering the immune system and combating fatigue.

Having read a couple of books and innumerable studies about herbal adaptogens, I can name Rhodiola as the best herbal adaptogen. If you want to take one herb to enhance your overall health, this is it.





3:05 State of the Science

3:49 Stimulating Nutraceutical

6:35 Mood Enhancer

7:46 Anti-Fatigue Agent

11:50 Neuroprotection

13:27 On Cognition

15:04 Rosavins vs Salidrosides

16:32 On Sleep

17:04 Generalized Anxiety Disorder

17:59 Depression

19:08 Longevity

22:07 Physical Performance

22:55 Cognition vs Memory

25:15 Nicotine Withdrawal

27:31 Binge Eating

28:11 Mechanism of Action

29:27 History and Origin

30:15 Sex Hack

31:03 Safe During Pregnancy?

38:55 Sources & Pricing

42:48 Aesthetics

43:24 Usage and Dosage

44:56 Cofactors

50:15 Side Effects

51:24 Conclusion





Read Rhodiola Meta-Analysis 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Rhodiola-Meta-Analysis

Order 💲 Rhodiola

Powdered http://www.limitlessmindset.com/Rhodiola-Aff

Capsuled https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Rhodiola-DW

On Amazon https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Rhodiola-AMZ

UK & EU https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Rhodiola-EU-UK