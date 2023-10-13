DEVASTATING Compilation Of Media Lies About Ukraine | The Jimmy Dore Show
Become a Premium Member: https://www.jimmydore.com/premium-membership
Go to a Live Show: https://www.jimmydore.com/tour
Subscribe to Our Newsletter: https://mailchi.mp/jimmydorecomedy/ytlivestreams
LIVESTREAM & LIVE SHOW ANNOUNCEMENTS:
Email: https://mailchi.mp/jimmydorecomedy/ytlivestreams
Twitter: https://twitter.com/jimmy_dore
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.