Why Switzerland Has 374,142 Bunkers (and likely more) | Johnny Harris
300 views
GalacticStorm
Published 17 hours ago
3,055,722 views published Dec 21, 2022

Hunting for Switzerland’s Hidden Mountain Fortresses Exclusive!  I went to Switzerland to hunt for bunkers, something I’ve been planning and dreaming about for years. The result wasn’t just a wild trip through the mountains. It was an uncovering of something much deeper: the story of this peculiar country and the cost and benefits of choosing neutrality.

Check out all my sources for this video here: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1O...

Join the Newsroom (over on Patreon) to get access to behind-the-scenes vlogs, extended interviews, & to support the channel. See you there! https://www.patreon.com/johnnyharris

About - Johnny Harris is an Emmy-winning journalist. He currently is based in Washington, DC, reporting on interesting trends and stories domestically and around the globe. Johnny's visual style blends motion graphics with cinematic videography to create content that explains complex issues in relatable ways.

Grab the NordVPN deal ➼  https://nordvpn.com/johnnyharris Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee! 

Keywords
swiss bunkersjohnny harrisdeep underground bunkersmountain fortresses

