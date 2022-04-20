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What's Going On With The Iran Nuclear Talks? | The Mehdi Hasan Show
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10 views • April 20, 2022
What if the Russian forces accused of carrying out the atrocities in Bucha had help from a dangerous outside group? Former FBI counterterrorism agent Ali Soufan and former ambassador Nathan Sales join Mehdi to discuss the Wagner Group, a shadowy gang of mercenaries with a long history of violence, and atrocities, across 3 continents.
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