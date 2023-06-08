Clown World #28: A.I. Is F'in Up The Whole World Right In Front Of Our Eyes...

A.I. Has been damaging the world just as our science experts have been messing up the world for millennia, because of the Heisenberg principle. Whenever man tries to outsmart God and ignores God, Elohim makes a fool out of them. See: The 2nd Thessalonian Principle 2nd Thessalonians 2:9-13...
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.