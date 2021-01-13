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Prohibition of Drugs + Downside on Racial Relations; Negative Effects of Enforcement Policies
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20 views • January 13, 2021
Drugs + Racial Relations with Law Enforcement. How perverse law enforcement incentives increase racial division in society, the need for legalization will help solve this problem amongst numerous others. Why incarceration rates are higher amongst minorities
#drugProhibition #LawEnforcement #racialRelations
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#drugProhibition #LawEnforcement #racialRelations
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http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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