URGENT! Change all Variable Rate Debts to Fixed Rates, Hyperinflation Coming... - by Lynette Zang

US Corporate Bankruptcies just surpassed the total for all of last year. We are in a debt-based system, and the impact of raising interest rates is now starting to be felt in a big way.
0:00 Corporate Bankruptcies
2:00 Distressed Debt
4:32 Domestic Banks Tighten
5:55 New Zombies
9:18 What About The Consumer
13:59 Student Loan Pause Ends
15:36 Gold Price & US Debt
Youtube Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NOMFAP1YL3E
