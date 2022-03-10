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Ukraine Exposed by ITALIAN Journalist
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222 views • March 10, 2022
""Donbass Seasons". (English subtitles)" https://youtu.be/eC0ZcHD9NcQ
"CMG recently sat down for an exclusive interview with Sara Reginella, an Italian psychiatrist, independent writer and filmmaker who made two documentaries and wrote a book about Ukraine." - CGTN
""Start Up a War. Psychology of a conflict " is a documentary in which a psychological model is brought to light, by understanding those mechanisms that lie behind the outbreak of a war. This model applies to geo-political conflicts evaluating tools proper to interpersonal conflicts between people. "
Directed, produced and edited by Sara Reginella
https://www.youtube.com/c/SaraReginellaVideoProjects/videos
"CMG recently sat down for an exclusive interview with Sara Reginella, an Italian psychiatrist, independent writer and filmmaker who made two documentaries and wrote a book about Ukraine." - CGTN
""Start Up a War. Psychology of a conflict " is a documentary in which a psychological model is brought to light, by understanding those mechanisms that lie behind the outbreak of a war. This model applies to geo-political conflicts evaluating tools proper to interpersonal conflicts between people. "
Directed, produced and edited by Sara Reginella
https://www.youtube.com/c/SaraReginellaVideoProjects/videos
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