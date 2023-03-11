Rep. Matt Gaetz talks info exposed by Weaponization Subcommittee

Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz joins ‘Greg Kelly Reports’ to talk the latest on the House Committee’s second ‘Twitter Files’ hearing, the fight for free speech in America, and more.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.