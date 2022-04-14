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Some Ukrainian propaganda video [Be prepared. Quite shocking. 16+]
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126 views • April 14, 2022
Ukrainian propaganda video
Be prepared. Quite shocking. Sick for sure. (Not for kids. Age 16+)
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Please read this first to help you undertand what is it about.
Source : https://www.voltairenet.org/article216406.html
Preliminary extract from the article that shares this video.
(the entire article will be uploaded later)
------------ quote starts:
RISING TENSIONS (14)
The alliance of MI6, the CIA and the Bandéristes
by Thierry Meyssan
After having shown that the war in Ukraine was prepared by the Straussians and triggered on February 17 by Kiev’s attack on the Donbass, Thierry Meyssan returns to the secret history that links the Anglo-Saxons to the Banderites since the fall of the Third Reich. He sounds the alarm: we have not been able to see the resurgence of Nazi racialism in Ukraine and in the Baltic States for thirty years, nor do we see that many of the Ukrainian civilians we welcome are steeped in Banderites’ ideology. We are waiting for Nazi attacks to begin in Western Europe before we wake up.
------------ quote end.
The following text describes the video that its shared on the page linked at the top:
„This communication campaign of the Ukrainian government is based on the myth of the Holodomor. A goddess tells of the immemorial crimes of the Russians against the Ukrainians to announce that the harvest has arrived. She then beheads a Russian like the jihadists behead the infidels.”
-----------------------------
I'll post some sources that give additionnal infos about this video and it's effects.
Also a kind of symbolic analysis of my own, as comment.
Be prepared. Quite shocking. Sick for sure. (Not for kids. Age 16+)
-------------------
Please read this first to help you undertand what is it about.
Source : https://www.voltairenet.org/article216406.html
Preliminary extract from the article that shares this video.
(the entire article will be uploaded later)
------------ quote starts:
RISING TENSIONS (14)
The alliance of MI6, the CIA and the Bandéristes
by Thierry Meyssan
After having shown that the war in Ukraine was prepared by the Straussians and triggered on February 17 by Kiev’s attack on the Donbass, Thierry Meyssan returns to the secret history that links the Anglo-Saxons to the Banderites since the fall of the Third Reich. He sounds the alarm: we have not been able to see the resurgence of Nazi racialism in Ukraine and in the Baltic States for thirty years, nor do we see that many of the Ukrainian civilians we welcome are steeped in Banderites’ ideology. We are waiting for Nazi attacks to begin in Western Europe before we wake up.
------------ quote end.
The following text describes the video that its shared on the page linked at the top:
„This communication campaign of the Ukrainian government is based on the myth of the Holodomor. A goddess tells of the immemorial crimes of the Russians against the Ukrainians to announce that the harvest has arrived. She then beheads a Russian like the jihadists behead the infidels.”
-----------------------------
I'll post some sources that give additionnal infos about this video and it's effects.
Also a kind of symbolic analysis of my own, as comment.
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