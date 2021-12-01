In this special report:Michael Flynn says Q-anon is a CIA PsyOp.Your thoughts?I stand by the FRUIT OF THE TREE.Thanks to Q We have a movement of 100,000,000 + people. Forbes said over 51% of the Republican Party a long while back. It's only grown sinceShare this far and wide!For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/newsAlso follow us at GabNemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsorsShop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots."Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."Other LinksJoin our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat