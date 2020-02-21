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Jesus Calls the Twelve (The Liberator #3)
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17 views • February 21, 2020
In this Christian comic book, we see how Jesus calls the twelve apostles. He chose not to call the righteous, but sinners to join his team. In this illustrated version of the Gospel of Luke, chapters 4-6, we see Jesus confronting religious hypocrites, the miracle of fishes, and how Jesus transforms a rag tag group of fishermen, into fishers of men.
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Christian Cartoons are a great way to learn more about what the Bible says. This channel exhibits cartoons and comics from different authors to help promote the teachings of Jesus Christ. It's great for the whole family!
CREDITS
Ambience seaside waves close a by inspectorj
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
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Christian Cartoons are a great way to learn more about what the Bible says. This channel exhibits cartoons and comics from different authors to help promote the teachings of Jesus Christ. It's great for the whole family!
CREDITS
Ambience seaside waves close a by inspectorj
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Keywords
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