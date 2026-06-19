"The entire first line of Lebanese villages has been destroyed. We are destroying all the houses" - Israeli Minister Katz bragging about war crimes on TV

"The entire first line of Lebanese villages has been destroyed. We are destroying all the houses. The residents will never see them standing before their eyes again." - Israeli Occupation Minister Katz bragging about war crimes on TV.

Adding, from-about his X post:

"All of Lebanon Must Burn" — Israeli Minister Calls for Mass Death of Civilians



Itamar Ben Gvir, Israel's National Security Minister, posted this today:



"For every tear of an Israeli mother, a thousand Lebanese mothers must cry. All of Lebanon must burn!"



This is a sitting government minister calling, in writing, for an entire country to burn.

Adding, response X post:

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi responds to Zionist lunatic Ben Gvir:



"This is not a rant by a random genocidal lunatic. It's a public post by the national security minister of the Israeli regime.



The genocidal death cult headquartered in Tel Aviv is a threat to all of humanity. It threatens all humans. Its only interest is permanent war."

Adding:

Iran warns of the consequences of Israel's continued warmongering in the region



While the Zionist regime's attacks on southern Lebanon continue, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson today strongly condemned the regime's aggressive and terrorist operations across various areas of Lebanon, which have left dozens of Lebanese martyred and wounded and destroyed homes and infrastructure.



He also warned of the serious, immediate consequences that the continued warmongering of the occupying and genocidal Zionist regime poses to regional peace and security.



The Foreign Ministry spokesperson held the United States directly responsible for the situation. Referring to Article 1 of the war-ending memorandum of understanding dated June 18, 2026 — which explicitly states that halting the war in Lebanon is an inseparable part of the war-ending agreement on all fronts — he emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran will take all necessary measures to protect its interests, security, and rights, and those of its allies.

Adding, Trump blames Iran again:

"Iran is FINISHED." - The White House



