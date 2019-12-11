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My testimony. (part 2)
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5 views • December 11, 2019
This is my very own testimony,of how I came to be saved by Jesus/Yeshua..And how I was Torcheres by demons and ended upwith a suicidal demon harassing me along with a legion of murdering,sexual demons,etc., that were tormenting me....I myself was tormented by them trying to end my life...this has basically been the way it was, until I Got Saved.
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