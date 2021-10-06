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Situation Update, Oct 6, 2021 - Hospital systems PURGE thousands of workers to engineer health care COLLAPSE
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50 views • October 07, 2021
The purge of hospital workers with natural immunity is now under way, with The Epoch Times reporting that a large New York health care system has fired 1,400 employees for refusing to be injected with toxic spike protein nanoparticle bioweapons that are mislabeled “vaccines.”
Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-10-06-hospital-systems-purge-thousands-of-workers-to-engineer-health-care-collapse-dark-winter-die-off.html
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Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-10-06-hospital-systems-purge-thousands-of-workers-to-engineer-health-care-collapse-dark-winter-die-off.html
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